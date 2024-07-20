Participants of 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum arrive in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli [PHOTO/VIDEO]

20 July 2024 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

The global media forum starts its work in Shusha City today, Azernews reports.

The airplane with foreign guests that will participate in the forum landed at Fuzuli International Airport.

The guests will depart from here by special buses to Shusha.

The 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum on the fight against disinformation will be held on July 20-22. Over 150 foreign guests from almost 50 countries will join the forum, including news agencies from about 30 countries, 3 international organizations, and 82 media structures.

---

