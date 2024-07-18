President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Oxford [PHOTO/VIDEO]

18 July 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, at the latter’s request in Oxford on July 18, Azernews reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Lithuanian President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the organization of COP29 and expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the event and stressed that he would meet with the Azerbaijani leader in Baku during COP29.

President Gitanas Nausėda fondly recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan and the issues discussed during that visit.

During the conversation, the leaders exchanged views on the regional peace agenda and Azerbaijan-European Union relations.

They expressed regret that Armenia had not responded positively to the proposal from the UK side to hold a meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the format of the Munich Security Conference.

