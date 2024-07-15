Azerbaijani military pilots demonstrate high professionalism in “Birlestik-2024” exercise

15 July 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

The aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force performed live-fire training flights in the “Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Safety rules were delivered to the personnel and the health state of the military pilots was checked.

In accordance with the plan of the exercise, Su-25ML aircraft performed day and night flights along the specified routes, as well as difficult pilotage and combat maneuvers at different altitudes.

Azerbaijan Air Force’s military pilots have successfully accomplished the tasks on conducting air reconnaissance, determining the coordinates of ground targets of imaginary enemy and destruction by striking.

The military pilots accomplished the tasks at a high level and demonstrated professionalism in “Birlestik-2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz