Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations strengthened across multiple fronts, MP says

Azerbaijan and Pakistan share a deep-rooted friendship built on centuries of mutual respect and historical connections between our peoples.

Kamaladdin Gafarov, a deputy of the 6th convocation of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, highlighted these sentiments in his recent statement to the press, emphasizing the multifaceted cooperation flourishing between the two nations, Azernews reports.

"Our bilateral relations span various sectors including defense, energy, infrastructure development, information technologies, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more," Gafarov stated. He underscored the significance of the 2002 agreement on defense and military cooperation, signed during the leadership of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, which has significantly bolstered military ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Gafarov noted the recent state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan on July 11 as a pivotal moment in advancing bilateral relations. "During this visit, both leaders discussed crucial projects in energy, infrastructure, transportation, and defense industries, solidifying a robust partnership not only at the political level but also in terms of economic cooperation, trade, and investments," he remarked.

Highlighting Pakistan's steadfast support for Azerbaijan, particularly during Armenia's occupation and the Patriotic War, MP Gafarov emphasized President Aliyev's recognition of Pakistan's unwavering solidarity. "Pakistan's decision to refrain from establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia and its consistent support at critical junctures, including condemning military provocations in Garabagh, exemplifies their sincere friendship," he affirmed.

President Aliyev's reaffirmation of Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan regarding the issue of Jammu and Kashmir further underscores the deep bond between the two nations. "Azerbaijan stands firm in supporting Pakistan's stance on Jammu and Kashmir based on principles of international law and justice," Gafarov stated. He highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to advocating for the rights of Kashmiris, echoing the sentiments expressed during President Aliyev's visit.

Concluding his statement, Gafarov expressed optimism about the future of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, noting that President Aliyev's recent visit has paved the way for further diversification and deepening of ties between these friendly nations.

