Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

14 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met Saturday with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the prospects of the Azerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the regional and international security issues, and regional cooperation opportunities.

The sides emphasized the importance of effectively using the current opportunities in addressing regional issues based on international legal norms within the framework of the OSCE in light of the current regional and international security situation. In this regard, the significance of the organization’s setting up its activities in accordance with realities of today’s world was highlighted. The meeting also hailed Azerbaijan’s active membership of the OSCE in a number of areas.

The parties noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) could contribute to strengthening the climate action in the current cooperation agenda.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the regional situation in the post-conflict period, the restoration and reconstruction process, as well as the country’s peace agenda, current threats and challenges. The FM mentioned that the mine threat of Armenia continues to threaten the return of Azerbaijani citizens to the liberated territories, as well as the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in this regard.

FM Bayramov also provided an insight into the current situation of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the progress achieved in the peace process. The minister emphasized that the existence of territorial claims in the current Constitution of Armenia against Azerbaijan is unacceptable. He underlined that the steps jeopardizing the advancement of the peace agenda, especially the increasing rapid militarization in Armenia, remain a matter of concern.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz