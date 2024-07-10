Rector of Korea's INHA University gets acquainted with laboratories of BEU

10 July 2024 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Rector of INHA University in the Republic of Korea, Cho Myeong Woo along with the faculty, visited and toured the advanced laboratories at Baku Engineering University (BEU) that are designed to meet modern standards, Azernews reports.

The guests received comprehensive information about the operational principles of various laboratories including Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Cybersecurity, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics, and others. They were briefed on the facilities available for extensive research activities. It was highlighted that students utilize these laboratories to reinforce their knowledge through practical lessons, conduct high-quality research, and gain hands-on experience in real-world production processes, management, and regulatory protocols.

The administration of INHA University expressed satisfaction with the well-equipped laboratories at BEU, which facilitate scientific research and innovative initiatives. They positively acknowledged BMU's efforts in promoting research-oriented development and fostering highly skilled professionals through a blend of theoretical learning and practical training.

During the meeting, discussions centered on potential cooperation opportunities with INHA University, renowned for its extensive scientific and research capabilities in Korea.

Since 2020, BEU and INHA have jointly conducted an international double diploma program in fields such as Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics Engineering. Currently, 385 students are enrolled in the program, with 61 students graduating for the first time this year.

