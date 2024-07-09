Iranian MFA: Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran to resume its activities by end of July

9 July 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran will resume its activities within 15-20 days, Azernews reports.

Note that on 27 January last year the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran was attacked. The perpetrator passed by the guard post with a Kalashnikov rifle and opened fire inside the embassy, while its staff tried to neutralize him. The head of the embassy's security service, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed in the attack, while two guards were injured.

Shortly after, a suspect was detained by Iranian police. The State Security Service of Azerbaijan opened a criminal investigation of the attack. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev strongly condemned the attack. The Azerbaijani side regarded the incident as a "terrorist act". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan announced evacuation of the embassy personnel in Tehran. On 29 January Azerbaijan evacuated most of the embassy staff from Tehran and suspended the embassy's operation.

