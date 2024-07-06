President: Founding meeting of Turkic Investment Fund is yet another successful step serving to further deepening our economic ties

6 July 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

“Founding meeting of the Turkic Investment Fund in Istanbul this May is yet another successful step serving to further deepening our economic ties,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

“I do believe that in the future investments in a number of joint projects across many fields will be made through this Fund,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

---

