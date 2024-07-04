Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: Dynamics of Inter-Country Development

4 July 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan continues its relations with Kazakhstan, one of the main powers of the union of the Turkic states, within a framework of balanced and fair policies. The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been strong and friendly since both countries gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union. These relations manifest primarily in ensuring regional stability and cooperation, exploiting and transporting energy resources, and collaborating in cultural and economic fields.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kazakhstan to participate in the SCO Summit at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives another reason for ever-expanding mutual relations between the two states and its strategic importance.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are members of many international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Within this framework, the two countries align their positions on many issues and cooperate closely.

In this regard, holding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, cannot be considered an ordinary event. Tens of thousands of delegations and sixteen heads of state, including China, Turkiye, Pakistan, and Russia, have gathered at this summit, which has a unique role in organising a comprehensive dialogue on peace and security, and economic issues in the region.

Covering a vast geographical area in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is also one of the closest partners with Azerbaijan in the fields of oil and gas. Being rich in energy resources, both countries' cooperation in the energy sector, especially in oil and gas, significantly impacts the economic development of the region. Kazakhstan is particularly interested in projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and is currently exploring opportunities to transport its energy resources to European markets through these pipelines.

Economic development and diversification are among the key development principles of both countries. Measures are being taken to reduce dependence on the oil and gas sector and to develop the economy in various fields.

The trade turnover and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been rapidly increasing in recent years. Both countries are taking steps towards mutual investments, the establishment of joint ventures, and the facilitation of trade. For instance, Azerbaijan imports grain, chemical products, and metal products from Kazakhstan, while Kazakhstan imports oil products and other industrial goods from Azerbaijan.

Cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are also developing. Joint cultural events, festivals, and exhibitions are held in this area. Both countries closely cooperate to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of Turkic-speaking peoples. Furthermore, there is cooperation in the field of education between the two countries. Students from both nations study at universities in the other country. Scientific research, academic exchanges, and joint scientific projects are also part of the cooperation between the two countries.

Both countries uphold the principle of maintaining independence and sovereignty. Respecting the territorial integrity of states and non-interference in internal affairs are accepted as important principles.

Ensuring regional stability and security is one of the priorities of the foreign policies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. To this end, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan attach great importance to the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts and the fight against terrorism.

After the Azerbaijani army liberated Garabagh from a 30-year Armenian occupation in 2020, Kazakhstan was one of the countries that expressed its support for Azerbaijan, declaring its solidarity with the rightful cause of the country. Official Astana also plays an ideal mediator role in the expected peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is no coincidence that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Almaty on May 10, and this meeting was considered a successful step towards peace. Alongside Turkiye, Kazakhstan provides the greatest support to Azerbaijan in the Turkic world.

The visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan today, within the framework of which a Shareholders' Agreement between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Joint Stock Company was signed, is another proof of the rapid development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The political relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on their shared history and culture, are built on mutual respect and benefit. There is no doubt that these relations will continue to strengthen in the future, contributing to the development of both countries.

