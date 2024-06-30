ICESCO, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation enhance cooperation

30 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik has met with the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, to discuss prospects for cooperation between ICESCO and the foundation, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place in Zomin City, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the 2nd Maqom Art International Forum, organized by the Uzbek Culture Ministry.

Over 400 participants from 80 countries attended the event, held under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO.

The main objective of the forum is to safeguard traditional music, promote intercultural dialogue, and preserve and develop cultural diversity through supporting creativity. The forum program included maqom performances of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in cultural fields, particularly in heritage preservation and valorization.

ICESCO Director-General underlined that heritage preservation and valorization are at the core of ICESCO's new vision and strategic directions, given their importance in achieving sustainable development.

The sides stressed the importance of building strong cooperation between ICESCO and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between ICESCO and the Organization of Turkic States on 13 June 2024.

This includes implementing programs to train a group of young men and women from Member States of the Organization of Turkic States in cultural and heritage fields, as well as agreeing to hold conferences and seminars in these countries.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

Moreover, Shusha city has been designated as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

