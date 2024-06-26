Hikmet Hajiyev urges Armenian leadership to abandon revanchist dreams

26 June 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs at the Presidential Administration, responded sharply to a statement by the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, describing it as an attempt to deflect accountability and whitewash Armenia's leadership for their recent defeats, Azernews reports.

"The claim by the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council regarding Garabagh's transfer to Azerbaijan by Russia is a clear attempt to evade responsibility and blame others," Hajiyev stated.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's military achievements in the 44-day Patriotic War, where the Azerbaijani army secured a decisive victory, ended Armenia's 30-year occupation, and compelled Armenia to sign a surrender agreement. Hajiyev noted that Armenia's own leadership has acknowledged significant desertions within its ranks, and detailed the swift disarmament of Armenian forces remaining on Azerbaijani territory during the September 2023 anti-terrorist operation, which led to the complete liberation of Garabagh within 23 hours.

Highlighting the destruction or capture of over $5 billion worth of Armenian military equipment, Hajiyev underscored the global recognition of these operations as exceptional military successes. He expressed concern over what he termed persistent revanchist aspirations within Armenia's political-military leadership and urged them to abandon militaristic policies and historical revisionism.

"We urge Armenia's leadership to forsake revanchist ambitions and focus on constructive paths forward," Hajiyev concluded.

