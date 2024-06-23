Multifaceted measures set to ensure civil servants' professional development, official says

23 June 2024 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the 2023-2025 Action Plan for the implementation of the "Strategy for the Development of Civil Service in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2025", the main goals for ensuring the continuous professional development of civil servants and the medium and long-term multifaceted, consistent, phased measures to achieve these goals have been determined. To ensure the continuous professional development of civil servants, in accordance with those action plans, the interest of state bodies in this field should be increased, the activities of the educational centers of state bodies should be improved and coordinated, a professional and continuous training system that comprehensively meets the training needs (training needs) of civil servants and meets modern requirements should be formed.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the Chair of the State Students Admission Commission of Azerbaijan, Maleyka Abbaszade.

The Chair of the State Students Admission Commission said that the training of civil servants should become a purposeful and systematic process of acquiring and improving the knowledge, skills, experience, and competencies necessary for working in the civil service, carried out in accordance with the needs of state bodies and the interests of civil servants.

M. Abbaszade pointed out that determining the training needs (training needs) of civil servants, more effective organization of training, systematic and coordinated conduct, evaluation of training results, activities of training-educational centers subordinated to state bodies (institutions), scientific and educational institutions "Unified electronic management system of training of civil servants" was created by the Center.

