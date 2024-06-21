President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participate in opening of new building of Institute of Botany in Baku and reviewed developments at Botanical Garden [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening of the new building of the Institute of Botany in Baku and reviewed the developments at the Botanical Garden, Azernews reports.

Baku City Executive Authority Head Eldar Azizov briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the construction and reconstruction activities carried out at the Central Botanical Garden.

The administrative building of the Institute of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, built between 1935-1938, was in a dilapidated state and was replaced with a new building during reconstruction.

The Central Botanical Garden's administrative building, constructed in 1937 and shaped like a crescent, covering an area of 900 square meters, was thoroughly renovated from a dilapidated state.

The Institute operates 4 local and 2 international databases aimed at enhancing and strengthening the science information system.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz