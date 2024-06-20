ADA University and Milan Polytechnic University launch Joint Training Program in Sheki

20 June 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

ADA University, in partnership with Milan Polytechnic University, has launched a training program in Sheki focused on strategic design for ADA University's new campus, Azernews reports.

The Sheki module of this certified practical training program has successfully concluded, bringing together 20 participants, including seasoned architects, researchers from both private and public sectors, and representatives from various companies and enterprises. Together, they explored topics such as preservation, management, and transformation of the historical area.

During the program, which included a delegation from Polytechnic University of Milan led by Silvia Ferraris, advisor to the rector and professor at the Faculty of Design and Architecture, attendees were briefed on the agenda by Nora Lombardini, assistant professor of Restoration at Milan Polytechnic and Aynura Huseynova, ADA University's director of relations, strategy and development with Italy.

Participants engaged in workshops focused on architectural heritage research methods, led by experts from Milan Polytechnic. They also conducted field visits to historic sites such as the Besh-Malikane complex and the former orphanage, now the Zulfugarov mansion, assessing their restoration needs and proposing preservation concepts for ADA University's new campus area and five surrounding mansions of cultural significance.

The training emphasized achieving paradigmatic and methodologically replicable outcomes aligned with UNESCO guidelines (ICOMOS and ICCROM), while adapting solutions to local contexts and global architectural trends.

This initiative underscores ADA University's commitment to revitalizing Sheki, a UNESCO-listed city since 2019 renowned for its strategic importance and heritage values.

The second module of the Certificate Program will be hosted in Milan, with the final module concluding in Baku. Participants will collaborate on project-oriented tasks, presenting their proposals with comprehensive analysis, surveys, drawings, sketches, 3D visuals, and preliminary models at a concluding conference, where outstanding projects will be recognized and showcased to the public.

