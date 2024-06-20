Azerbaijan's SSS exposes cyber gang behind fake news attributed to top officials

20 June 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

The State Security Service (SSS) has uncovered a cybercriminal network that has been disseminating fake statements online, attributed to government and public figures, including the country's president, Azernews reports.

The cybercrime ring had been impersonating top officials and spreading disinformation through fabricated announcements purportedly coming from these authorities.

It was determined that in numerous fake advertisements presented to the users of the Azerbaijani segment of the Internet with reference to the sites created by cybercriminals, citizens were invited to invest in various investment projects. The image of a significant increase in the transferred funds was created on a regular basis, under the guise of transferring the promised investment profit to the victim's bank cards, and the latter's card information was obtained through cybercrime, and the funds on those cards were seized.

