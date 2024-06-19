29th High-Level Meeting underway with discussion of featured topic [PHOTOS]

19 June 2024 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

On June 19, the 29th High-Level Meeting held in Baku as part of preparation for COP29 continued with panel meetings. One of the discussions on the first day of the meeting was on "Balance, mitigation, adaptation, and sustainability".

According to Azernews, the panel meeting was moderated by the president of "Liberal International", a special representative of Morocco on climate change, and vice-president of COP21 Hakima El Haite.

Head of the Secretariat of the COP29 Organizing Committee, and Sector Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Habib Mikayilli said that the conference to be held in Baku will have an important impact on the fight against climate change. He noted that the main topic of COP29 is financial issues. "Without financing, it is impossible to eliminate the negative consequences of climate change. "During these six months, our COP29 team made visits to different parts of the world to listen to their views and understand their priorities and positions, and these visits were very successful," said the official of the Presidential Administration.

Maimuna Mohd Sharif, the former executive director of the UN Settlement Program, emphasized that investments are necessary to prevent climate change. Noting the importance of COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan, M. Sharif said: "For a better global change, we can find answers to our questions on this platform. All the things we use, especially recycling, have an impact on climate change. We have many suggestions for a happier generation. For this, we need a peaceful environment," she stressed.

The former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Fischer, emphasized that Azerbaijan has done important work in the fight against climate change. Noting the role of NGOs representing scientists, researchers, and international organizations along with politicians in the fight against climate change, J.Fischer said that preparations for COP29 are being made at a high level in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the importance of reducing emissions, the guest said: "We see in all scientific studies that companies are looking for competitive economic ways to reduce emissions, they are conducting research." Jan Fischer expressed his confidence that the cooperation of private and public sectors in solving water problems will bring positive results. expressed.

Emphasizing that COP29 is one of the most important events of the year, former President of Croatia Ivo Josipovic said that he has high expectations from the meeting held in Baku.

"Within this event, we define our future and discuss the problems facing the planet," he pointed out.

The panel session ended with a question-and-answer session.

It should be noted that on the first day of the event, which consisted of 8 panels and was attended by up to 100 guests, panel discussions on "Overview of the status of the Challenge", "Balance, mitigation, adaptation and sustainability" and "Climate change and its relations with water, biodiversity and food security" is being conducted.

The participants of the event also discussed "The role of science, technology and innovation", "The special situation of the food and agriculture sector", "Financing our response to climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals", "Same planet, same health: uniting for a sustainable future" and "Azerbaijan's own they will share their opinions and voice their suggestions in panels on "lessons from their experience".

One of the panel discussions will be organized in Zangilan district.

The event will conclude on June 21.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz