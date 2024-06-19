Investments are necessary to prevent climate change, UN official says

19 June 2024 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Investments are necessary to prevent climate change. In my opinion, the fastest, best way is to organize such events. In this regard, I want to emphasize the importance of COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag that Ms. Maimuna Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the UN Settlement Program for 2018-2024, said these words during the panel discussions at the 29th High-Level Meeting on "Balancing, Reducing, adaptation and Sustainability."

"For a better global change, we can find answers to our questions on this platform. All the things we use, especially in recycling, have an impact on climate change. We have many proposals for a happier generation. We need a peaceful environment for this," he stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz