US errs in Armenia issue: will Baku accept O'Brien's next apology?

12 June 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Armenia has been pursuing a policy of occupying the historical lands of Azerbaijan. Yerevan's refusal to give up its aggressor character, and Azerbaijan's desire to liberate its lands fueled the conflict in the South Caucasus that lasted for almost 30 years.

In November 2020, Azerbaijan ended the protracted conflict. As a result of the Patriotic War, which lasted only 44 days, the occupied Garabagh region of Azerbaijan was liberated from the Armenian occupation. After the local anti-terrorist measures in 2023, the Armenian separatists in Garabagh were neutralized, and reconstruction and repair work began in the area. Currently, the migration of residents to almost all regions of Garabagh, including Shusha, has begun.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on May 10 was the first step towards the signing of a peace treaty in the South Caucasus. However, while the relations between the two countries are moving toward normalization, the forces that want to reawaken the chaos and war zones in the region have launched a counterattack. At first, attempts to remove Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from power were manifested within Armenia. The unrest that followed this move continues to this day.

However, certain institutions, realizing that domestic protests and France's incompetent steps will not hinder peace in the region, have taken action this time.

James O'Brien's next blunder

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien's prejudice against Azerbaijan is not new. It led to the cancellation of the planned meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on November 10, 2023, and the de facto rejection of official Baku's mediation by the United States. A few days later, he decided to meet with the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United States, as he realized that James O'Beien's speech in Congress crossed the red lines. At a time when relations between Azerbaijan and the United States were strained, Secretary of State Antony Blinken apologized to President Ilham Aliyev instead and received permission for James O'Brien's visit to Azerbaijan.

After this disgraceful act, there was no change in James O'Brien's position. On the contrary, yesterday, within the framework of his visit to Armenia, he again made accusations against Azerbaijan.

What are the goals behind the US visit to Armenia?

The main purpose of James O'Brien's visit to Armenia was to show that Washington was not indifferent to the events in the region. Also, the USA shows its support for the current Armenian government and shows that it does not want Pashinyan to be overthrown. Because it is considered that the ongoing protests in Armenia were planned by pro-Russian forces. Washington thereby shows that it is eying the neighbour Armenia against Russia in this regard.

Another goal is to "compensate" the incompetent policy of the Macron government. It is no secret that France was trying to prevent the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, Pashinyan did not live up to France's wishes and expectations, he showed his interest in peace with Azerbaijan.

The joint statement of the final meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Armenia and the United States revealed that Washington does not want peace in the South Caucasus.

The issue of security cooperation between the two countries, consultations within the framework of cooperation with the Kansas National Guard, and military training programs were reflected in the statement. The United States thereby expressed its support for Armenia in the military field.

The place of the declaration that reflects the opposite position of Azerbaijan is the phrase "forced refugees and IDPs going to Armenia from Garabagh".

“The United States acknowledges the ongoing economic and social challenges Armenia faces in supporting displaced persons and refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh and intends to continue to assist the Government of Armenia’s efforts in this regard. The United States praised Armenia’s efforts to shelter displaced persons and refugees, and Armenia offered appreciation for the more than $21 million in humanitarian assistance the United States has provided to support displaced persons and refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh since September 2020.”

The information about the forced resettlement of Armenians who came to Garabagh after the occupation and settled here in Armenia is incorrect. Azerbaijan offered these people the right to citizenship in addition to returning to Armenia in peaceful and comfortable conditions. This humanism was a great gesture for Armenia compared to the situation of the Azerbaijanis who were expelled from Garabagh 30 years ago. It should be remembered that during the occupation of Garabagh, villages were burned, people were captured, and children, the elderly, and women were killed with special tortures. Those who were able to escape from the Armenian oppression continued their lives with psychological and physical traumas.

The US repeats the "so-called Armenian genocide" scenario by describing the Armenians who left Garabagh voluntarily as displaced persons. Claims raised against the Ottomans and Turkiye, now want to be raised against Azerbaijan.

It should be remembered that Antony Blinken once apologized to Baku for James O'Brien's wrong move against Azerbaijan. It seems that O'Brien's change of position will cause the Secretary of State to make many more apologies to Baku.

