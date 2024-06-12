Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise wraps up [VIDEO]

12 June 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

According to the approved plan, the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 tactical special exercise, held in our country with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, came to an end, Azernews reports.

During the exercise, the three countries’ special forces successfully accomplished all the assigned tasks with the support of aircraft.

Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism at the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise.

