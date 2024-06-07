Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign document on cooperation in military field [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 June 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

On June 7, the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Kazakh delegation first visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor and laid flowers. In the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) the visitors laid flowers at the graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. They laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted a solemn welcoming ceremony, both Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries accompanied by the military orchestra were performed. In accordance with the protocol, Colonel General R.Zhaksylykov signed the Book of Honor.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov greeted his Kazakh colleague and expressed satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan. Noting that bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on friendly and fraternal relations, the Minister emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in military-technical, military education and other fields.

Colonel General R.Zhaksylykov expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani colleague for warm reception. Noting that such visits are of particular importance and serve to further strengthen the defense cooperation between both armies, the Kazakh Minister invited Colonel General Z.Hasanov to the Distinguished Visitors Day of “Бірлестік (Unity) - 2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise to be held in Aktau in July, 2024.

The meeting mentioned the importance of conducting joint exercises in order to further raise the professional levels of the servicemen from both countries.

At the meeting, which was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Mr. Alim Bayel, a wide range of views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting ended with signing a document on cooperation in the military field between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

