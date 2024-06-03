Provocations under guise of Supporting Gaza: Azerbaijan-Turkiye Relations Under Attack

3 June 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Some forces seeking to undermine the deep unity between Turkiye and Azerbaijan have once again resorted to provocations, this time under the guise of "supporting" Gaza. Being associated with some terrorist organizations those groups do not stop spreading lies and slander about Azerbaijan. Over the past week, the fake news alleging the sale of oil and gas to Israel through Turkiye ended up with the attack on the headquarters of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Istanbul.

The assailants shattered windows, attempted to force entry, and incited fear and panic. Their primary objective, masked under the banner of Gaza support, is undoubtedly to disrupt the fraternity between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Posing as advocates for Palestine, they aim to tarnish Azerbaijan's reputation with such provocations, exploiting the Gaza conflict as a pretext. Upon examining the groups organizing these demonstrations, their affiliations become evident swiftly. Many openly endorse terrorist organizations operating against Turkiye in Iraq and Syria, revealing that Gaza is not their true target.

Economist Natig Jafarli, sharing his insights with Azernews, emphasized that the provocations in Turkiye directly aim to undermine the ties between Baku and Ankara.

"The assault on SOCAR's building in Turkiye is a blatant act of provocation, orchestrated by those seeking to damage Turkiye-Azerbaijan relations," he remarked.

The expert highlighted that disrupting the relationship between the two fraternal countries is no easy task.

"The strategic alliance between Turkiye and Azerbaijan is so robust that provocateurs' attempts cannot disrupt it," he added.

Jafarli called the troublemakers' demands absurd and unacceptable.

"The so-called 'demands' directed at SOCAR are baseless. Firstly, SOCAR does not directly sell oil to Turkiye. Secondly, oil is traded on the open market, accessible to any country," he pointed out.

Jafarli also addressed the economic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan.

"It's worth noting that if Azerbaijan ceased oil sales, Israel could easily procure oil from other sources. This claim is nonsensical."

The expert urged swift punishment for those behind the provocation.

"This despicable attack on Azerbaijan's oil company must be condemned and thoroughly investigated," he said.

It should be noted that those trying to damage Azerbaijan's relations and partnerships with its allies are not new to being involved in such provocations. Many of them try to present themselves as more humanitarian by taking advantage of the situation in the Middle East. Azerbaijan recognizes Palestine and has been a supporter of peaceful resolution and dialogue in its relations with Israel. Azerbaijan has embassies in both Israel and Palestine. Moreover, both countries have embassies in Baku. Azerbaijan has also offered mediation to the parties calling them to peace.

Azerbaijan supported the independence of Palestine in the UN vote. Baku advocates for ending the ongoing Gaza conflict and is ready to provide financial assistance for the reconstruction of the region.

As Turkiye and Azerbaijan deepen their economic ties, there are ample opportunities for further collaboration and expansion. By leveraging their strengths and fostering innovation, both nations can unlock new avenues for trade, investment, and prosperity. Additionally, initiatives to enhance infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship, and facilitate cross-border partnerships will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Turkiye-Azerbaijan economic relations.

The economic relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan exemplify a strong bond built on mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations for progress. With a solid foundation in place, both nations are poised to chart a path towards sustained economic growth and prosperity for their people.

