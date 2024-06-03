Azerbaijani PM embarks on working visit to Minsk

3 June 2024 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in the city of Minsk for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko Azernews reports.

At the Minsk National Airport, the Azerbaijani Premier was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko and other officials.

As part of the visit, PM Ali Asadov will participate as a guest in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and a plenary session on "Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union".

---

