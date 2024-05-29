Khojaly natives witness history in the making

29 May 2024 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

The occupation of Garabagh by Armenia and the inadequate use of the territories for thirty years became a serious obstacle to the realisation of many strategically important projects in the region. Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijani lands and carried out illegal commercial activities, seriously damaged the economic potential of the entire South Caucasus for thirty years. Here we are talking about not only Azerbaijan but also the states close to this region and currently enjoy the benefits of joining many large-scale projects launched by Azerbaijan.

Despite the fact that Armenia is the closest neighbor to Turkiye, during all these decades, it was an obstacle to the realization of the Middle Corridor, which has the greatest potential for transport between the East and the West, along with its economy. With this, Armenia prevented not one, but several countries from this long-standing benefit.

The damage caused by Armenia to the regions of Garabagh is immense. Khojaly is the one with the most tragic history among them and was one of the territories that needed to be rescued from the Armenian occupation as well as justice to be given. 28 years after the Khojaly massacre, on September 27, 2020, the glorious Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-attack and duly responded to the atrocities committed by the Armenians.

Khojaly was rescued from the occupation as a result of local anti-terrorist measures conducted on September 19, 2023. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of Azerbaijan in Khojaly on October 15, 2023, 31 years after the Khojaly tragedy.

In the meantime, the plans of the separatist elements of Armenia to establish a so-called republic on the lands of Azerbaijan failed, and a group of criminals who claimed to create an illegal state on foreign lands were arrested and sent to Baku prison. All this was a successful result of a visionary policy.

Besides, due to the policy carried out by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, today Garabagh looks forward to realizing the great return of Garabagh’s natives.

History repeats itself. Until 5 years ago, the lands of Azerbaijan, which were under enemy occupation, are now reviving as they were centuries ago. Shusha, our cultural capital, Khankendi, the home of Khan, Khojaly, our blood memory, and other historical lands are breathing freely.

20 families returned to Khojaly, which the Azerbaijani Army liberated after 30 years of occupation, where Armenian forces committed a massacre in the first Garabagh War. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the first housing complex built by the state in Khojaly and met with the first residents who moved to the city.

Congratulating the residents of Khojaly for returning to their ancestral homeland, President Ilham Aliyev stated the facts behind the return on the 106th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence and the reasons for making it a symbolic event.

Nowadays large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are in full swing in Khojaly. The first phase of the reconstruction of Khojaly consists of two sections covering 167 hectares and 18 hectares. The first phase will see the construction, repair, restoration, and landscaping of 140 individual houses, 48 cottage-style houses, and 110 apartments in 9 buildings within the 167-hectare area. In the 18-hectare area, work is progressing on 92 Finnish-style houses.

A secondary school and a kindergarten have also been constructed. A park has been created in front of the school, and an artisans' quarter has been established nearby. Final touches are being added to the sports complex, which will offer facilities for activities such as chess, judo, wrestling, gymnastics, table tennis, basketball, mini-football, and badminton. The infrastructure work is expected to be completed soon.

Thus, the return to Khojaly and the revival of new life in Khojaly is also the restoration of historical justice. President Ilham Aliyev is witnessing these historical facts together with the people of Khojaly, and this joy of the people is writing a new history.

