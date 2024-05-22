Speaker Gafarova meets with delegation of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye

22 May 2024 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the delegation headed by Mahmut Ozer, Chairman of the National Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The relations between brother countries were at the highest level, and it was emphasised that the common history, language, religion, and national spiritual values ​​that unite peoples are the basis of countries' relations. It was noted that high-level mutual visits have an exceptional role in the development of bilateral relations. Mutual visits by the leaders of two countries are of great importance in this regard.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the successful cooperation of our countries in all fields under the leadership of our heads of state. It was noted that the fraternal relations, political will, and determination of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan based on mutual respect and trust play a very important role in the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations and reaching the level of alliance.

The chairman of the Milli Majlis reminded the opinion of the President of Azerbaijan that "Our family is the Turkic world" and pointed out that our countries have made important contributions to the development of relations between the Turkic states. The chairman said that parliaments also have important responsibilities in this field.

At the meeting, it was emphasised that our parliaments also support and contribute to the development of relations between our countries and peoples, and that the cooperation of our legislative bodies is at a high level. It was reported that today there is cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the TBMM in trilateral and multilateral formats, in addition to multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Also, our parliaments work effectively with international organisations and take a common position on all issues.

Sahiba Gafarova reminded that the Agreement on Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and this document includes further deepening of relations between our parliaments in many areas. The agreement is an important mechanism in terms of implementing the clause of the Shusha Declaration on inter-parliamentary cooperation and reflecting Azerbaijan-Turkey alliance relations at the parliamentary level. In this sense, relations between parliamentary committees and friendship groups are very important.

Expressing his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and his presence in the Milli Majlis, the commission chairman of the Parliament, Mahmut Ozer emphasised that he was on a visit to our country to participate in the VI World Intercultural Dialogue Forum at the beginning of May this year and that the event was organized at a very high level.

At the meeting, he said that there are extensive relations between our brother countries in the field of education as well as in all fields.

The Speaker of Parliament emphasised the special role of education in educating the young generation and protecting our family values. He said that it is of great importance to educate the young generation in the spirit of loyalty to our national values ​​and fraternal relations.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the establishment of Turkey-Azerbaijan University, and it was emphasised that this is a manifestation of brotherhood between our countries. It was noted that this university will contribute to better education and the future development of our youth.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Science and Education Committee of the Milli Majlis, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, members of the TBMM, Nazim Mavish, Mehmet Emin Oz, Nurten Yontar, Şenol Sunat, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi, Head of the Milli Majlis Office, Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.

