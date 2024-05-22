Azerbaijani Prime Minister to visit Iran

22 May 2024 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

On May 22, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov will participate in the official commemoration ceremony in Tehran dedicated to the tragic deaths of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other accompanying persons in a helicopter crash.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, members of the working group of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations, and other officials.

