Czech FM Jan Lipavsky welcomes Azerbaijan's Bayramov [PHOTOS]

23 April 2024 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.

Jan Lipavsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czechia warmly welcomed Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan within the official visit in Prague.

Tête-à-tête meeting has started between Jeyhun Bayramov and Jan Lipavsky.

