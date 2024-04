22 April 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

At Moscow Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the head of state was welcomed by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, and other officials.

---

