Azerbaijani CEC Chairperson visits Maldives to observe parliamentary elections

19 April 2024 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The delegation of the Central Election Commission (CEC) will observe the parliamentary elections in the Republic of the Maldives, Azernews reports.

The delegation led by the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, left for the capital city of Male in order to observe the parliamentary elections to be held in the Republic of the Maldives on April 21.

The participation of the delegation of the CEC as an international observer in elections is based on the invitation of the Chairperson of the Election Commission of the Republic of the Maldives.

During the visit, representatives of the Central Election Commission will familiarise themselves with the preparations for the parliamentary elections and observe the election day procedures at the polling stations.

Within the framework of the visit, Chairperson Mazahir Panahov is expected to hold meetings with the Chairperson of the Election Commission of the Republic of Maldives, Fuvad Tovfeek, as well as with the leaders of the organisations participating in the election observation and election management bodies of foreign countries, to discuss the possibilities of inter-institutional cooperation, the development prospects of deepening relations, and issues of mutual interest.

