President of Philippines congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

17 April 2024 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the letter reads as follows:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Philippine Government and the Filipino people, I convey my warmest felicitations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you every success as you continue the important tasks of maintaining peace and stability, and achieving progressive growth and prosperity for the Azerbaijani nation.

I wish to reaffirm my commitment to fostering closer bilateral relations between the Philippines and Azerbaijan as we continue to work together in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our peoples.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos

President of the Republic of the Philippines"

---

