Heydar Aliyev Foundation takes over former footballer Vadim Vasilyev's treatment

15 April 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Foundation has taken over the treatment of Vadim Vasilyev, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, Azernews reports citing Idman.Biz.

The 51-year-old veteran striker said that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will cover the treatment costs:

"I express my deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. After that, I will continue my treatment at Liv Bona Dea Hospital under their supervision. I am very glad that they did not leave me alone on this path and voted for my voice," he said.

Note that Vadim Vasilyev suffered a stroke in early February.

