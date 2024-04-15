Minister Bayramov attends GCC meeting [PHOTOS]

15 April 2024 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

For the first time, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, attends the Foreign Minister’s Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” as a guest of honour, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Aykhan Hajizade, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on his official "X" account.

"Much has been accomplished among our countries, and even more is to come," he noted.

Note that Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, during his visit to Tashkent.

"Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to further deepening the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and filling it with new practical substance," said the Azerbaijani minister.

---

