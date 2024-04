9 April 2024 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Boyuk Pirali- Kichik Pirali-Khirkhatala-Jighatelli-Hamzali highway, starting from the 40th kilometer section of the Aghdash-Zaraghan road, Azernews reports.

