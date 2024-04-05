Azerbaijani Army organises combat duty at high level [PHOTOS]

5 April 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, 24-hour-day combat duty is organised at a high level in accordance with the rules of the daily routine in the units stationed in difficult terrain and high-mountainous areas, and continuous service is carried out, Azernews reports.

Security rules are communicated to servicemen involved in combat duty, and regular classes are held to maintain their combat and moral-psychological readiness at a high level.

The patriotic youth who serve in the army are able to adequately cope with all the tasks given to them thanks to the military knowledge instilled by the commanders.

Feeling the attention and care of the Supreme Commander, the Azerbaijani soldier protects his lands like the apple of his eye and is ready to suppress any provocation with dignity.

---

