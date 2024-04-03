Iranian radical activist points to Azerbaijan for attack on Israeli embassies

3 April 2024 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Iran continues its provocative plans against Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, Ahmed Ghasri, a former employee of the "Young Journalists Club" information agency affiliated with the Iranian state television and radio organisation, made a provocative post on the "X" account:

سمت راستی سفارت اسرائیل در آذربایجان و سمت چپی سفارت اسرائیل در بحرینه، این فقط دو نمونه بود...

گزینه زیاده، فقط کافیه انتخاب کنید pic.twitter.com/wxIefnGGsR — احمد قصری 🇮🇷 (@Ahmad_Ghasri) April 2, 2024

"The picture on the right is the picture of the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan, and the one on the left is the picture of the embassy in Bahrain. These are just two examples. There are many options, it is enough to choose."

It should be recalled that yesterday, the member of the Iranian parliament, Jalal Rashidi Kuchi, mentioned the targeting of the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan in his speech. Such provocation-oriented views of the official representatives of Iran have been repeated for several times.

He said in his speech: "Procrastination, patience, and delay in giving a decisive and similar response to the military attack of the "Zionists" on Iranian territory under any title is equivalent to a heavy blow to the reputation and honour of the great name of Iran.

My proposal is to openly and directly target the diplomatic representation of the "Zionists" in one of the diplomatic centres of the regional countries, preferably in Azerbaijan."

Of course, this approach of the representative of the Iranian parliament sets a negative example for others. Inspired by this, the Iranian radical activists have already tried to attract the attention of the public with this type of inappropriate sharing.

Undoubtedly, this provocative approach, if not directly, is indirectly a message of ill will from official Tehran to both Baku and Tel Aviv. Of course, according to the opinion of experts, this step taken by Iran may not end with good results between Baku and Tehran.

---

