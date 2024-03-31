Azerbaijani diplomats pay tribute to victims of Crocus City Hall terror attack

31 March 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Diplomats of the Azerbaijani Embassy have participated in the ceremony of laying flowers in front of the natural memorial near Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

Heads and employees of diplomatic missions in Russia, including employees of the Azerbaijani embassy paid tribute to the tragedy victims, Azernews reports.

Diplomats from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and CIS countries were also among those who commemorated the victims of the terrorist attack that killed more than 140 people on March 22.

---

