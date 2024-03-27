Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts attends event in USA regarding climate action [PHOTOS]

27 March 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, participated in the international event on "Involvement of Supreme Audit Institutions in the Assessment of National Climate Action", jointly organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the Brazilian Court of Accounts in New York, USA.

Azernews reports, citing the organisation, that the work done by the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in relation to climate change, the "Climate Scanner" project and its framework were reported. Also, discussions, speeches, and presentations were held on the evaluation of activities in the direction of reducing the effects of climate change and emerging obligations and challenges.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Chamber of Accounts first said that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

In the speech, the control measures conducted by the Accounting Chamber for the assessment of the efficiency and effectiveness of the government's activities related to the national climate and environment were mentioned. Also, a number of difficulties in activities related to the national climate and environment were discussed. It was emphasised that Azerbaijan is among the countries most polluted by landmines in the world, and large resources are required for the restoration and operation of the territories freed from occupation, forests, and the entire ecosystem in those territories.

At the same time, the difficulties encountered by each supreme audit body during the assessment of national climate performance were also touched upon. It was mentioned about the importance of having a strategic management framework in the field of climate action and considering the climate problem in the state financial management system, the need to present the variety and timeliness of information related to climate action, as well as the necessity of forming the personnel potential for the assessment of climate action.

Within the framework of the visit, the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, met with the Chairman of the INTOSAI organisation, Bruno Dantas, the President of the Court of Accounts of Brazil, and the representative of the Secretariat of the Working Group on Environmental Audit of INTOSAI. COP29 and related issues on the assessment of the national climate actions of countries were discussed at the meeting.

