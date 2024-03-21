Head of Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with permanent reps of Turkic states at UNESCO

21 March 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktotı Raimkulova met with the permanent representatives of the Turkish states at UNESCO within the framework of her visit to France.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the activities of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation in the direction of protecting the cultural heritage of the Turkish state and peoples and promoting it internationally were discussed at the meeting. On November 3 of last year, at the Astana Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, within the framework of the "Turkish Age" (TurkTime) strategic development program adopted by the heads of the Turkish states, the Fund's projects planned for the current and next year were discussed. The important role of UNESCO in the protection of cultural heritage and cultural diversity in the world was emphasized. The importance of the World Heritage List, which contains objects of exceptional universal value, has been drawn up. It was stated that the fund is ready to prepare transnational nominations for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. At the same time, it was emphasized that the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation is ready to cooperate with the member countries in order to submit the nominations of the Turkish states to the International Memory of the World Register of UNESCO.

On the occasion of the 950th anniversary of the "Divani Lüğat-it-Turk", which is considered the first encyclopedic work of the Turkic world, it was mentioned that the Foundation is planning to implement the publication project, as well as the presentation of the book at the UNESCO headquarters. He continued with discussions on the future cooperation of the Foundation with the Permanent Representations of the Turkish states to UNESCO in the direction of the wider spread of the Turkish cultural heritage on an international scale.

At the meeting, Aktoty Raimkulova, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Askar Abdrahmanov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO Sadik Sher-Niyaz, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Turkey to UNESCO, Ambassador Gulnur Aybet, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to UNESCO, Ambassador Kamol Mukhtarov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Maksat Chariyev also participated.

