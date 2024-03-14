Azerbaijan reveals amount of narcotic plants found in liberated areas

14 March 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan disclosed the total amount of narcotic plants discovered and destroyed in the territories freed from occupation in 2023.

According to Azernews, this was mentioned in the 2023 report of the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Illegal Trafficking in Narcotics.

The report says that regional offices of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, together with local police departments, have found and destroyed 18,427 hemp bushes in Lachin district, 3,212 in Kalbajar district, and 1,677 in Gubadli district.

Also, with the participation of the relevant specialists and the representatives of relevant institutions, 20630 hemp bushes in Zangilan district with narcotic content, including 11144 in Khojavand district, 4665 in Fuzuli district, and 2168 in Khojaly district, have been discovered and destroyed.

