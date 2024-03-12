Cultural figures celebrate Azerbaijan National Theatre Day [PHOTOS]

12 March 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union has celebrated National Theatre Day.

First, a video depicting the past and present of Azerbaijani theatre was shown at the event, Azernews reports.

Acting Chairman of the Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov, reviewed the historical path of Azerbaijani theatre in his speech.

In his speech, Haji Ismayilov noted that March 10 is celebrated as National Theatre Day in Azerbaijan in accordance with the presidential decree dated March 1, 2013.

He underlined that state care for workers in this field is increasing day by day.

"Theatre buildings are repaired and restored, equipped with equipment according to world standards," he added.

During the event, a group of cultural figures were awarded the Order of Honour, the Artist Medal, and the Kizilgul Award. Also, the winners of the Bakhish-4 Festival received certificates.

In their remarks, the cultural figures hailed the successes of the Azerbaijani theatre. People's Artist Heydar Anatollu, actors of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre Huseyn Alili and Gultaj Alili delivered magnificent musical numbers.

At the same time, the actors of the Azerbaijan State Youth Theatre presented their congratulations with a short play.

History of Azerbaijani theatre art

The National Theatre was created in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Axundov.

Adventures of the Lankaran Khanate Vizier was the first dramatic work played on the stage of the Azerbaijani theatre. Its premiere took place on March 10, 1873, at the initiative of Azerbaijani print media founder Hasan-bay Zardabi and dramatist and public figure Najaf-bay Vazirov.

Eminent cultural and public figures, like Hasan bay Zardabi, Najaf bay Vazirov, Jalil Mammadguluzada, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilyas Afandiyev, Huseyn Arablinski, and many others played an invaluable role in the formation and development of the Azerbaijani theater.

So, March 10 is traditionally celebrated as National Theater Day in Azerbaijan.

In the 1980s, the Azerbaijani theatre experienced a period of remarkable artistic development. This era witnessed significant advancements in terms of stylistic and genre diversity, contributing to the theater's overall artistic growth.

In the 1980s, Azerbaijani theater underwent a period of significant artistic growth, characterized by advancements in stylistic and genre diversity. This era saw the introduction of plays by both modern and classic Azerbaijani writers, as well as works by Russian and international dramatists, leading to a broader repertoire for Azerbaijani theaters.

Azerbaijani theaters expanded their reach by showcasing their productions in countries such as the USA, Turkey, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Estonia, and Bulgaria.

The country has also been hosting numerous theater festivals and cultural events to highlight the importance of theater art in Azerbaijani cultural life.

