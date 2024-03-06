Azerbaijani gymnasts get ready for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan gymnastics team gets ready for the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup.

Five gymnasts are participating in the training under the guidance of experienced Ruslan Irgashov (head coach) and Eldar Safarov (coach) to perfect their routines and techniques, Azernews reports.

Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Mansum Safarov, Murad Agarzayev are involved in the exercises that will last until March 10.

The gymnasts focus on strength, flexibility, and artistic expression to deliver breathtaking performances that captivate audiences and judges alike.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will take in National Gymnastics Arena on March 7-10.

The World Cup in Baku will bring together gymnasts from 70 countries at the National Gymnastics Arena.

It should be noted that athletes from 67 countries are expected to participate in the tournament, which is a license for the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup – AGF Trophy will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

The level of organization of gymnastics competitions in Azerbaijan is commendable.

The National Gymnastics Arena serves as a world-class facility where athletes train rigorously to showcase their skills on an international stage.

Earlier, the National Gymnastics Arena successfully hosted the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World, which became the first competition organised by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2024.

Nearly 300 gymnasts from 32 countries took part in the tournament.

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin claimed first place in the men's tumbling program at the World Cup in Baku. The gymnast scored 31.100 points in the tournament.

Another national gymnast, Adil Hajizada, took second place with a score of 29.400 points, while Vasco Peso (Portugal) with 28.700 points ranked third.

