New email system introduced to government agencies in Azerbaijan

4 March 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A new email system has been introduced for government agencies in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the head of the State Special Communication and Information Security Service, Tural Mammadov.

According to Mammadov's statements, the represented organization has already started to use it.

"Several government agencies have successfully joined the new system. In the near future, the joining of executive authorities will be implemented," he noted.

It is worth noting that the new email system is designed for 60 thousand users. This system will provide government agencies with greater functionality and security compared to the previous system.

During his previous statements, Mammadov mentioned that within the year 2023, 186 fraudulent domain names were identified and their activities were halted. Additionally, last year, 134 fraudulent "gov.az" domains were neutralized by the experts of the State Special Communication and Information Security Service.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz