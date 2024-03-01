President Ilham Aliyev receives Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

1 March 2024 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic Gilberto Pichetto Fratin who is participating in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Azernews reports.

Gilberto Pichetto Fratin congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and on securing the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked him for the congratulations.

Saying that his country currently holds the presidency of the G7 format this year, the Italian minister stressed the importance for Azerbaijan, as the host of COP29, to participate in the special meeting of G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment within this partnership format, and extended an invitation in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides touched on the economic relations between the two countries and praised the collaboration of numerous Italian companies, including “Ansaldi”, “Leonardo”, “Maire Tecnimont”, and several others, with Azerbaijan. They also applauded the operations of Italian companies in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz