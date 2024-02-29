EU Parliament's anti-Azerbaijani resolutions clearly manifest its double standards

29 February 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary of Armenia's ruling party, "Civil Contract," Artur Hovhannisyan, said that the European Parliament has adopted 2 resolutions on foreign policy and EU security and defence policy, each of which calls "to immediately impose sanctions against Azerbaijan and suspend the memorandum of understanding on strategic energy partnership," Azernews reports.

According to the Secretary, "the resolutions call to prepare for the introduction of targeted and personal sanctions against the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan and to suspend oil and gas imports from Azerbaijan in case of any military aggression against Armenia".

The documents speak about "the need to strengthen the mandate of the EU mission in Armenia, expand it, extend its duration, and deploy observers on the border with Turkiye. It is also proposed to suspend negotiations with Azerbaijan on a new partnership agreement," Hovhannisyan states.

It should be reminded that yesterday Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms that Azerbaijan would consider withdrawing from the Council of Europe

"After the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe decides to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote. Unfortunately, this decision was taken on the initiative of a member of the German parliament who is a member of the party led by Chancellor Scholz.

Isn't this a double standard, or is it a game with us! The German Chancellor shows impartiality, and his statements and actions reflect that. And a member of the party he leads wants to alienate Azerbaijan, one of the 2 non-Christian PACE countries, and he does it demonstratively and purposefully. As you know, we decided not to participate in the sessions of this organisation. Because if we don't have the right to express our position, why should we be there?

If the rights of our delegation are not restored within a year, we can seriously consider a complete withdrawal from the Council of Europe."

