UK ambassador visits Khojaly Massacre Memorial
The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, visited the Khojaly Massacre Memorial, Azernews reports.
"Today, I commemorate the victims of the Khojaly tragedy together with all Azerbaijanis.
May God bless their souls!" noted in the post.
Bu gün Xocalı faciəsinin qurbanlarını bütün azərbaycanlılarla birgə yad edirəm.
Allah rəhmət eləsin!
---
