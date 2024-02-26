UK ambassador visits Khojaly Massacre Memorial

26 February 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, visited the Khojaly Massacre Memorial, Azernews reports.

"Today, I commemorate the victims of the Khojaly tragedy together with all Azerbaijanis.

May God bless their souls!" noted in the post.

