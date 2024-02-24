Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

24 February 2024 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

An international conference named "Decolonization: Awakening of the Renaissance" has been held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Azernews reports.

Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), joined Carlyle G. Corbin, an International Advisor on Governance and an independent expert for the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, along with representatives from the Turkish government at the event.

The conference was followed by a panel discussion themed "Impacts of colonization on national identity". The discussion covered a range of topics, including ethnic and cultural discrimination, political instability, repression, political history, social and economic challenges, persecution of independent media, security concerns, and the consequences for immigration, emigration, and expatriates.

The second session explored the artificial legal barriers imposed by the French government during the renaissance-era decolonization. Topics include border issues, security and defense, national resource ownership, international recognition, citizenship concerns, legislation, and economic reforms.

Meanwhile, the Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the "Total Elimination of Colonialism" conference within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The BIG launched its office in Baku on October 21, 2023.

