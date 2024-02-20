Azerbaijani, Croatian foreign ministries hold political consultations

20 February 2024 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Croatia held another round of political consultations on Monday, Azernews reports.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and State Secretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Frano Matušić.

The meeting saw discussions on bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries, assessing the current state and future prospects of cooperation within international organizations, and exploring avenues for collaboration across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as strategic energy and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on the preparation process for the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan in November this year, saying that this prestigious event would create ample opportunities for developing current strategic cooperation between the two states.

The Azerbaijani Deputy FM briefed the Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs about the post-conflict period in the region, rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the steps undertaken by Azerbaijan towards ensuring regional peace, the ongoing landmine threat, as well as ongoing demining, the restoration works in the Azerbaijani liberated territories, and the opportunities for cooperation in this regard.

Furthermore, the political consultations covered discussions on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz