Documentary film shot in Yerevan & villages of Zangazur region [PHOTOS]

CBC TV channel has prepared a documentary film "Bugakar Sanctuary", the shooting of which was held in Armenia, Western Azerbaijan in the Zangazur region, Azernews reports.

The CBC film is dedicated to the history of Azerbaijanis living in Western Azerbaijan, the territory of modern Armenia, where their heritage has been destroyed.

The film is based on footage shot in Yerevan and villages in Zangazur.

As a result, the CBC film crew, with the help of local residents, found traces of the ancient Azerbaijani sanctuary of Bugakar and recorded evidence of the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural monuments in Armenia.

The general producer was Vugar Khalilov, General Director of CBC TV channel.

The movie presents shots of Yerevan, where the destruction and concealment of Azerbaijani cultural and historical heritage continues.

Newsreel footage is shown, and information is given about the resettlement of Armenians from abroad to the lands that originally belonged to Azerbaijanis.

The film crew visited a village that was once Azerbaijani and interviewed a current resident who recognizes the original belonging of these lands to Azerbaijanis.

In addition, the movie includes unique footage of the destroyed sanctuary of Bugakar in Zangazur, shot with the help of a drone.

The authors of the movie addressed letters to various embassies, in particular the French and US embassies in Armenia, to get information about whether their employees have visited Bugakar sanctuary and know about its destruction by Armenians.

The authors aim to draw the attention of the world community to the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis and restoring an objective historical picture of the region.

