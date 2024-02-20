EU energy commissioner to visit Azerbaijan

20 February 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the tenth ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the second ministerial meeting of the COP on green energy, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the European Commission.

On March 1, the 10th ministerial meeting and the 2nd meeting on green energy will be held within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

