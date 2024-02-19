President: We have concrete plans with Türkiye regarding joint production in defense industry sector

19 February 2024 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

“Naturally, new opportunities have arisen today in the defense industry sector. Extensive discussions were held on this matter, and we have concrete plans regarding joint production,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state stated that people and public will be informed about it once these plans are implemented.

