Baku's Old City included in UNESCO World Heritage Calendar [PHOTOS]

Baku's Icherisheher (Old City) has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Calendar 2024.

Approximately 12 monuments included in the calendar were chosen from among 1,157 historical monuments of 168 countries on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Azernews reports.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais, and bathhouses, make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

As a UNESCO member, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in promoting cultural diversity and heritage preservation.

The country has been constantly participating in UNESCO programs since 1992.

Through its efforts, Azerbaijan plays a significant role in UNESCO's mission to build peace, foster sustainable development, and foster intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication, and information.

